× Wintry mix with freezing rain arrives later today

We’re starting out the morning with some pretty quiet weather. For the afternoon, we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky, and highs will top out in the low to mid 30s. However, we’ll be watching some wintry mix (snow and sleet) and freezing rain later this afternoon and evening. This wintry mix will be moving in from the south. Several counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory today. This advisory will begin at 3 PM for Des Moines and Henry Counties in Iowa, and for Henderson and Warren Counties in Illinois. All other counties will be under the advisory beginning at 9 PM.

Ice accumulations could reach around 0.1-0.25″ once it’s all over by Monday morning. Any snow or sleet accumulations will stay under an inch. Areas along Highway 34 and south of the Quad Cities will see this mix move in this afternoon and evening. The Quad City Area and locations northward will see the majority of the wintry mix late this evening into early Monday morning. Be extremely careful if you need to travel later tonight or early Monday morning! Overnight lows will be just below freezing in the low 20s.

By the middle part of Monday morning, temperatures will be climbing above freezing. Any wintry mix will transition to rain. The rest of Monday will be pretty soggy with rain passing through the area. Some areas could see rainfall amounts between 0.5″-1.0″. The rain will continue until early Tuesday morning.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham