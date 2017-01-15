Winter storm Jupiter freezes the Midwest, at least six dead

RELATED: Wintry mix with freezing rain arrives later today

The Midwest is taking the brunt of winter storm Jupiter, and has killed at least six people. States of emergency have been declared in Oklahoma and Missouri, where flights have been cancelled and thick ice is expected to last for days.

Residents of southern Illinois have already experienced power outages. Ameren energy company is now reporting that only a few customers are currently without power. CLICK HERE to view Ameren’s Outage Map.

Our Emergency Operations Center is activated to coordinate efforts to restore outages that may occur as a result of Winter Storm Jupiter. pic.twitter.com/OsUMwshSHG — Ameren Illinois (@AmerenIllinois) January 13, 2017

The sleet and freezing rain is expected to hit the Quad Cities on Sunday afternoon and evening. MidAmerican Energy says they are prepared and have crews on standby in the event of downed power lines and outages. CLICK HERE to report a MidAmerican Outage.

Rock Island, Scott and neighboring counties are under a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday. Up to 1″ of snow and up to a quarter-inch of ice is possible. If you don’t have to drive Sunday evening and Monday morning, stay home. CLICK HERE for winter weather advisories in your area.

The Iowa DOT says that if you do have to drive, it’s a good idea to have a full tank of gas. Have a winter safety kit with you in the car with items such as a flashlight, first aid kit, cellphone charger, ice scrapers, water/snacks, jumper cables, and warm boots and gloves in case you need to wait for assistance.

Many schools are already closed Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. day observance, but you can CLICK HERE to find school closings.