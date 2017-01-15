WATCH: Dash cam shows trooper narrowly missing semi crash

KANSAS – The dash cam footage shows a trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol traveling on I-70 and narrowly missing a run in with a semi that crashes. The footage was posted to Trooper Tod KHP Hays’ Facebook page.

“He was travelling east on I-70 in Russell County as a semi-truck, driving too fast for the conditions, looses control and almost hits him. Thankfully Trooper Poland had a quick reaction and no one was hurt,” he wrote.

“Please SLOW DOWN and gauge the road mile by mile,” Hays wrote. “Just because it’s not icy where you are, does not mean it may not be icy 20 miles down the road. Again, if you don’t need to drive please STAY HOME. #BeSafe”

