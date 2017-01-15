× Update: Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded

Some wintry weather has arrived for areas south of the Quad Cities! As of this afternoon, some light snow and wintry mix was passing along Highway 34. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect today. This advisory is already in effect for Des Moines and Henry Counties in Iowa, and for Henderson and Warren Counties in Illinois. Knox and Stark Counties will be under this advisory beginning at 6 PM. Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa, Rock Island, Mercer, Bureau, and Henry County in Illinois will be under this advisory beginning at 12 AM on Monday. Jones, Jackson, Clinton, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside Counties will be under this advisory beginning at 3 AM on Monday.

Many of us around the Quad Cities and northward will see the wintry mix begin late tonight. We’re expecting most of the wintry weather to pass through from south to north during the overnight hours into Monday morning.

Ice accumulations could reach around 0.1-0.25″ once it’s all over by Monday morning. Most places will see accumulations around 0.1″. Any snow or sleet accumulations will stay under an inch. Be extremely careful if you are traveling late tonight or early tomorrow morning! Overnight lows will be right at, or just below freezing.

By the middle part of Monday morning, temperatures will be climbing above freezing. Any wintry mix will transition to rain. The rest of Monday will be pretty soggy with rain passing through the area. Some areas could see rainfall amounts between 0.5″-1.0″. The rain will continue until early Tuesday morning.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham