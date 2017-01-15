New BBQ joint previews food at Taste of LeClaire event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LECLAIRE, Iowa — The Taste of LeClaire took over downtown LeClaire on Sunday, Jan. 15, with samples or food and drink specials at many of the bars and restaurants.

D's Smokin BBQ and Taphouse hasn't even opened yet, but the event was a chance to give visitors a sneak peek and early taste of what the restaurant has to offer, serving ribs and 'oink balls'.

"We are really excited. We've been feeling real good on this. Even the process of getting slowly opened, bringing stuff in. We've had lots of emails, messages on Facebook of when we're opening, the whole town's excited. They all can't wait," said owner Dan Hager.

Besides barbecue, the restaurant will also have pour your own craft beer available.

They're hoping to be open by April 1, 2017.