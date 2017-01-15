Chicago Cubs search for 20 biggest fans to present championship rings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs are giving their fans a chance to participate in the World Series ring ceremony, by launching a contest looking for 20 of their biggest fans.

Entrants must record and submit a video online nominating their favorite candidate. Winners will get tickets to their game against the Dodgers on April 12 at Wrigley Field, and have the opportunity to present players with their rings on the field before the game.

The Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest runs through February 14. Videos must be uploaded to Twitter with #CubsRingBearer. Videos shouldn't be longer than a minute, and must include why the nominee deserves to participate.

Judges will be looking for fans who display "authentic passion and enthusiasm for Cubs baseball."