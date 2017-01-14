Quad City community pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - The Quad City community paid tribute with music to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior at Augustana College.

"He envisioned us being able to sit together, to eat together, to weep together and to rejoice together," said Kimberly Thompson, House of Fire Ministries Co-Pastor.

The Quad City community gathered in Centennial Hall embracing each others differences.

"Shake someones hand, give someone a hug somebody that doesn't look like you, somebody that doesn't talk like you," said Thompson.

The community remembered Dr. King's message he spread throughout the country.

"Dr. King's message is still so relevant today, so I think it's important that we take time to focus on, what he fought for and continue to strive for that in America today," said Michael Rogers, Assistant Director, Multicultural Student Life at Augustana College.

The celebration encouraged the Quad City community to come together for change.

"Solidarity, use your voice, so were really encouraging people to stand together if they're fighting for a cause and to also use their voice to affect positive change," said Rogers.

"Passing the Torch" is an annual celebration organized by Augustana College and The Doctor King Celebration Committee.