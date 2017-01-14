× One dead after fiery crash in rural Galena

GALENA, Illinois — One person has died after fire crews were unable to rescue them from a burning car, says the Jo Daviess County Sheriff.

Authorities were called to a car accident around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, on US Route 20 West near W. Longhollow Road in Jo Daviess County. Crews removed the driver’s side window and attempted to put out the flames to save the person inside, but were unsuccessful.

One person was found dead inside the vehicle.

The vehicle had been traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, struck a sign and drove into an embankment, striking several trees and shrubs before coming to a rest and catching fire, reports the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.