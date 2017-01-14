MidAmerican Energy calls in extra help ahead of ice, sleet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MidAmerican Energy crews in Iowa are prepared for ice and possible widespread power outages. Ice can cause power lines and poles to snap, leaving customers in the dark.

The company says the state hasn't seen a widespread ice storm in nearly a decade. The company will have extra linemen and field crews on hand starting Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15.

In a worst case scenario, crews will receive help from out of state.

"Our plan in this particular one, we know that they're going to be extremely busy to the south... they've called on us already- to give them assistance if we don't get hit. We, subsequently, called up north," said Jim Dougherty with MidAmerican Energy.

Crews in Minnesota are on standby this weekend to help those in Iowa. Customers should stay clear of downed power lines and call in any outages.

MidAmerican outage information