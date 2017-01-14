Johnny Depp’s divorce final, sues ex-manager for millions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has finalized the divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after months of bickering over the final terms of their breakup.

The judgment was entered Friday, Jan. 13, in Los Angeles after attorneys conceded that the terms of a settlement the actors reached in August were binding.

The agreement called for Depp to pay Heard $7 million, which she has said she would donate to charity.

The two sides had been arguing about whether Depp had to pay the money directly to his ex-wife or could make the payments directly to the charities.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Carl Moor finalized the divorce after a brief hearing.

Heard filed for divorce in May.

The pair met on the set of the 2011 film “The Rum Diary” and married in February 2015. After only 15 months into the marriage, Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse and filed for divorce.

The same day, Depp filed a lawsuit against his former business managers alleging they mismanaged his earnings throughout his career, although the company says the actor’s spending is to blame.

Depp’s lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against The Management Group seeks more than $25 million, alleging its owners failed to properly pay his taxes, made unauthorized loans and overpaid for security and other services.

Michael J. Kump, an attorney for The Management Group, calls Depp’s lawsuit a “fabrication” and says the actor’s former business managers “did everything possible to protect Depp from his irresponsible and profligate spending.”

Depp claims his former managers were hired in 1999 and their compensation was not subject to a written contract. His suit states they received five percent of his income on hit films such as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.