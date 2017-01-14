× Icy mix still expected Sunday night into Monday morning

Clouds will linger through most of the day and night with highs just reaching 30 degrees and overnight lows around the lower 20s.

If you need to be out and about during the day on Sunday you will be fine. Clouds will eventually thicken and lower come that night as a wintry mix moves in from south to north. The potential for ice accumulation has expanded to cover the immediate Quad Cities, where 1/4 inch of ice is possible along with some light snow and sleet.

I still believe the timing for this is expected Sunday night for areas south of the Quad Cities, where from the Quad Cities and points north during the predawn hours. This will eventually change to all rain as a wave of gulf moisture climbs temperatures over 40 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

