‘Icestravaganza’ sculptors transform 24,000 pounds of ice into art

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Sculptors turned ice into art and kids enjoyed crafts and activities at the fifth annual Icestravaganza in Davenport on Saturday, Jan. 14. Professional sculptors from all over Iowa turned 80 blocks of ice into dragons and medieval figures.

The sculptures are made from 24,000 pounds of ice and have taken over the Fright House in downtown Davenport

Hundreds of people have already stopped by to take pictures with the magical creations.

"The dragon is awesome. It's really, really cool. Rob Storm, a local guy, pour or made his own ice, so there's four different layers of color in one of the pieces. That's really neat. And the ice bar inside is quite spectacular as well," said organizer Matthew Meadows.

The bar is made entirely of ice, and there are ice drink luges as well.