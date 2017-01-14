× Freezing rain still in the cards for Sunday night

Quiet conditions will remain in place tonight with a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the upper teens.

The majority of Sunday will remain pretty quiet as well. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky, and highs will top out in the low to mid 30s. Several counties tomorrow will be under a Winter Weather Advisory, including the Quad Cities. This advisory will begin at 3 PM for Des Monies and Henry Counties in Iowa, and for Henderson and Warren Counties in Illinois. All other counties will be under the advisory beginning at 9 PM. Ice accumulations could reach around 0.1-0.25″ once it’s all over by Monday morning. Areas along Highway 34 and south of the Quad Cities will see this mix move in Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. The Quad City Area and locations northward will see the majority of the freezing rain during the overnight hours into early Monday morning. Be extremely careful if you need to travel late Sunday night or early Monday morning! Overnight lows will be just below freezing in the low 20s.

Thankfully, temperatures on Monday morning will climb above freezing, and all of the wintry mix will change to rain by the afternoon. The rain will persist throughout the day. Highs will top out in the lower 40s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham