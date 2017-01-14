× Durant gas station robbed at gun point

DURANT, Iowa — A man was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing a gas station at gunpoint on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Police were called around 3 p.m. to the Casey’s General Store in Durant, where a man showed the clerk a gun. The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black stocking cap, light gray sweatshirt with yellow lettering, blue jeans and black work boots.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Durant Police Department at 563-785-6049, or Cedar County Crime Stoppers at 563-886-6618.