× District: Iowa sub accused of racist comments won’t be back

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — West Des Moines Community Schools officials say they will no longer employ a substitute teacher accused of making racist comments to students at Clive Learning Academy.

The parents of a 10-year-old boy say he came home from the school Tuesday, Jan. 10, saying his substitute teacher had told the class she does not like black people, reports KCCI.

The station says other parents heard similar accounts and complained to the school’s principal.

The district, which declined to name the substitute teacher, said in a statement that the woman will no longer be allowed to work at the school.