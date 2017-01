Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Bettendorf on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police say a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Spruce Hills and 23rd Street around 10 a.m.

In all, three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Two people had minor injuries and one of the drivers was taken into custody for not having a license.

Police are still investigating the accident.