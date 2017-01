Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Quad City residents were able to celebrate winter this weekend. The city of Bettendorf held a winter carnival on Saturday, Jan. 14, which included ice skating at the city's Frozen Landing ice rink.

Dozens of people stopped by with their family and friends to enjoy some frozen fun.

Besides skating, the carnival also included indoor activities at the Bettendorf Library, Family Museum and the Life Fitness Center.

The ice rink is open Saturday until 10 p.m.

41.560850 -90.483440