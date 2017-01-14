Augustana tops 100 points on their way to a blowout win.
Augie women get back in win column
-
Augie men turn up defensive pressure to beat Carroll
-
Augustana Wrestling beats Simpson
-
Augustana men’s basketball gets back on track
-
Augustana men beat Carthage at home
-
Augie WBB moves to 6-0, defeats North Park
-
-
North gets home win over Muscatine
-
Augustana Women move to 5-0, after OT win over Coe
-
Sherrard beats Morrison at home
-
Assumption girls shoot their way to 8-point win
-
Geneseo gets back in win column
-
-
What are the odds of Trump, Clinton winning the 2016 presidential election?
-
North Scott wins at home against Assumption
-
Sherrard girls best Alleman