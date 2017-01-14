Augustana opened up a 20-point lead at halftime,on their way to a 5th straight win.
Augie men turn up defensive pressure to beat Carroll
-
Crime Stoppers, USPS offer reward for information on Morrison mailbox explosion
-
Davenport students head to class on a Saturday for Catch Up Academy
-
Here’s what you need to know about the December 15th Obamacare deadline
-
Traffic backed up on Avenue of the Cities in Moline
-
Burger King restaurant dresses up as a McDonald’s for Halloween
-
-
Moline Soccer wraps up perfect WB6 run
-
4 million people sign up for Obamacare as deadline nears
-
Crash on bridge backs up I-74 eastbound traffic
-
Salvation Army donations to be matched this weekend at NorthPark and SouthPark Malls
-
Officer allows teen caught with marijuana to do 200 push-ups instead of jail time
-
-
Dangerous chills this morning, dramatic warm-up this week
-
911 operator accused of hanging up on callers: ‘Ain’t nobody got time for this’
-
Florida family charged nearly $10,000 at gas pump