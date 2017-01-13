Wilton gets a big win over rival Durant.
Wilton beats rival Durant
-
Wilton gets big district win over Wapello
-
Camanche Girls get the win over Durant
-
Maquoketa wins over rival Central DeWitt
-
Rock Island beats rival Moline
-
PODCAST: Week 7 High School Football Previews
-
-
Camanche grabs 10th win, vs. Durant
-
Galesburg gets road win over Alleman
-
Moline GBB over rival United Township
-
United Township stays undefeated with win over rival Moline
-
Wilton rolls to a big win
-
-
Sherrard girls beat Riverdale
-
Moline gets home win over Quincy
-
Sterling football beats Rich Central