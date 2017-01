× Traffic slow-going on westbound I-80 in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Traffic headed westbound on Interstate 80 near Northwest Boulevard is heavily congested.

Around 11:30 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2017 cameras from the Iowa Department of Transportation showed traffic in the westbound moving slowly. Traffic maps show the backup affecting traffic west of Wisconsin Avenue and down to Division Street.

Eastbound traffic was unaffected.

Click here to see the traffic maps and cameras.