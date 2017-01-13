Stephanie Acri holds first campaign event since election board hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE,Illinois-- Moline Alderwoman at Large, Stephanie Acri is back in the race for mayor after the election board kicked both her and Bob Vogelbaugh off the spring ballot for not having their petition pages numbered at the bottom.

Although Vogelbaugh has since dropped out of the race, Acri is running as a write-in candidate for the primary election in February.

She held, what she plans to be the first of many Coffee Chats at Milltown Coffee shop in Moline Friday, January 13, 2017. This was her first event since the hearing. She says events like this help her connect with voters and they let everyone know exactly what needs to be done in order to get her name on the ballot this spring.

"I think it has energized me, it has energized my supporters. Although it has changed the path of the campaign I still think it's a great path and we're going to get where we should be at the end of all this," says Acri.

Acri plans to hold a Coffee Chat every Friday until the primary elections.