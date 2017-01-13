Quad Cities Food Hub reopens after expansion, renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities Food Hub is back open after being closed for some remodeling. A ribbon cutting was held at 421 W. River Drive on Friday, Jan. 13, to celebrate their remodel and expansion.

The building has new floors and fresh paint, which was paid for with grant money. Their hope is that a new look will attract new customers.

"It's a huge thing to have a food hub. That means that you have community support of local farmer, local producers, local artisans, it's really big. It means that our community cares to spend dollars locally to keep money in the community and to care about each other," said Elizabeth Hogan, hub manager.

The manager says the renovations were completely done by the staff.