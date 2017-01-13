× QC shelter reduces black cat adoption fees for Friday the 13th

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Black cats have inspired superstition for ages, but in reality, black cats are no different than any other.

The Humane Society of Scott County hopes a black cat crosses your path on Friday, Jan. 13. The shelter is reducing their adoption fee for black cats – or mostly black cats – to $15.

The shelter is open until 5 p.m. Friday, and is located at 2802 W. Central Park Ave in Davenport.

