QC Farm Show offers unique experience for farmers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A chance for Quad City farmers to see the latest trends in equipment and land management is coming up Sunday, Jan. 15 - Tuesday, Jan. 17. The 26th Annual Quad Cities Farm Show is held at the QCCA Expo Center.

Equipment was rolled in Friday and shows off everything a farmer needs for planting and harvesting. Organizers say this show is unique because it's able to bring in huge farming equipment.

"Some of the farm shows don't have the doors, the size we have so basically they're 10x10 shows where they hand out the literature - we have the equipment so the farmer can crawl under, he can look at it and spend a good 4-5 hours here each day," said Dick Sherman, show manager.

Parking and admission to the show is free. Doors open on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE for more information on the QC Farm Show