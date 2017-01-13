Orion gets by Fulton
-
Score Sunday: Illinois HS Football Playoff Previews
-
Fulton wins high scoring game against Bureau Valley
-
Highlights & Mic’d Up: United Township tops Rocky in Sect’l rematch
-
Orion girls cruise past Rockridge
-
Orion falls to St. Bede
-
-
Fulton beats Rockridge to advance to Quarterfinals
-
Morrison knocks off Orion
-
Knoxville claims Praireland title with win over North Fulton
-
Fulton wins wild game over Rockridge to clinch TRAC Rock Division
-
PODCAST: Week 7 High School Football Previews
-
-
Charges against Fulton, Illinois mayor dismissed
-
Illinois High School Pairings Class 2A
-
Fulton sweeps their way to Regional Title