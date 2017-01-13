North gets MAC win over Burlington
-
Davenport North runs away with win
-
North Scott gets home win over Central
-
Muscatine gets home win over North Scott
-
Clinton gets road win over North
-
Burlington beats Ottumwa
-
-
North girls stay tied for MAC lead
-
Bettendorf girls leave The Pit still perfect in MAC
-
Burlington ND Girls with the home win over Holy Trinity
-
Bettendorf girls beat Burlington
-
Bettendorf cruises to win over Davenport North
-
-
North Scott wins at home against Assumption
-
North gets home win over Muscatine
-
North Scott runs past United Township