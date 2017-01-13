NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Lucky Penny Craft for Friday the 13th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I am off today, but that doesn't mean my Co-Anchor Jonathan Ketz or Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen are off the hook for this week's Nailed It Or Failed It Segment!

Since today is Friday, January 13th - or Friday the 13th - I decided to have them make something that will bring them luck and keep them in one piece between now and when I return on Monday, January 16th.

I chose these really cool-looking penny drink coasters from the blog, Instructables. All you need is cork board, a glue gun, and of course - lots and lots of pennies!

Since we're working with pennies, I thought we should have a copper-like drink and what better than Moscow Mules? The guys used this drink recipe with ginger beer from Great River Brewery in Davenport, Iowa.

I hope Friday the 13th brings you lots of GOOD luck, but if you need a little protection - try this!