× Moline grad presents folk-rock feel in solo album project

Who I am: JJ Schrick

What my music is: Folk-Rock

What sets his music apart from the rest: 2015 Moline graduate JJ Schrick recorded instrumentals and vocals by himself for his project “Meadowlark Valley.”



