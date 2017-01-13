× Kewanee house explosion: Community organizing relief efforts for homeowner

KEWANEE, Illinois — Community members are collecting donations in an effort to help a man who lost everything in his home because of an explosion.

Eddie Bickers was on his computer Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2017 when explosion happened. He was able to escape, which neighbors say is “very lucky” because the house crumbled just minutes later.

While the Kewanee man has insurance, the community is stepping in to help him get by.

The Peoples National Bank is collecting donations for the “Edd Bickers Fund.” If you would like to donate to the fund, just stop by any PNB branch.

Donation plans are also being organized by a group called Team H.O.P.E. (Helping Others Provide Encouragement).