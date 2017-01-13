Illinois governor goes live on Facebook to address state budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD -- As the new 100th General Assembly in Illinois continues to work on a bipartisan deal on the state's budget, Governor Bruce Rauner took to social media to share his thoughts.

In a Facebook Live video on Thursday, January 12, 2016, Rauner said that he's not backing down from his agenda, but that he's willing to compromise.

"No one issue has to be on the table and I've said any idea that I propose that others done like, if they've got a better idea that they want to propose, I'm all ears. I will listen," he said to his online audience. "We should get all the good ideas that we can, but we can't keep doing what we've been doing for the last 30+ years. We need to go in a better direction."

Rauner also applauded the senate for adopting a rule limiting leaders' terms to 10 years.

Watch Rauner's entire Facebook Live video below