× Icy roadways in spots by the end of the weekend

Overall, a pretty quiet picture for the first half of the weekend before conditions get a bit slick to end it.

There could be a few flurries or a few areas of freezing drizzle after midnight before ending near sunrise on Saturday. Otherwise we’ll keep it cloudy with overnight lows around the 20 degree mark.

Clouds will linger through most of the day on Saturday with highs just reaching 30 degrees.

I expect these same clouds to slowly thicken and lower that night and into Sunday as the wintry mix moves in from south to north. The potential for ice accumulation has expanded to cover the immediate Quad Cities, where 1/4 inch of ice is possible. I still believe the timing for this is expected Sunday night before ending around sunrise on Monday.

Some small tree limbs and power lines could be impacted so stay tuned for updated forecasts as we go through the weekend. Roadways and sidewalks will be slick especially in rural areas. So, avoid any traveling if you can.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here