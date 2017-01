Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa — An ice jam ha pushed the Mississippi River out of its banks in Burlington. The river is measuring higher than 16.5 feet, nearly 2 feet above flood stage.

The river is impacting the port of Burlington parking lot. Because of the jam, the river is not expected to drop anytime soon.

In Moline, the Rock River is just below flood stage. Friday afternoon, Jan. 13, it was at 11.5 feet. The river is expected to slowly drop over the next several days.