Hy-Vee recalling massive list of candy over Salmonella concerns

Hy-Vee is recalling multiple chocolate candies because of an ingredient that was possibly contaminated with Salmonella.
The recall has been a domino effect, starting with a milk powder produced by Valley Milk Products LLC. Hy-Vee uses chocolate products from Palmer Candy Company, which gets a chocolate coating ingredient from Valley Milk Products LLC. That chocolate coating ingredient is where the potential brush with Salmonella occurred.
“Out of an abundance of caution Hy-Vee has decided to recall all candy trays that include products in the recall,” read a statement from Hy-Vee.
The recall includes products made between October 20, 2016 and December 9, 2016.
Here is the full list of recalled products:
|Description
|UPC
|Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz.
|026133400000
|Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz.
|026133300000
|Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz.
|026131900000
|Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz.
|026131800000
|Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz.
|026266300000
|Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz.
|026267400000
|Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz.
|026267300000
|Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz.
|026139100000
|Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz.
|026139300000
|Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz.
|026139500000
|Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz.
|026139700000
|Peppermint Bark, 4 oz.
|026133800000
|Peppermint Bark, 12 oz.
|026133700000
|Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz.
|026267900000
|9” Candy Tray, 16 oz.
|026138000000
|12” Candy Tray, 32 oz.
|026138100000
|16” Candy Tray, 48 oz.
|026138200000
|9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz.
|026138600000
|12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz.
|026138700000
|16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz.
|026138800000
The products come in a plastic container with a clear lid. Sell-by dates, found at the top of the label, ranged from January 26, 2017 through February 23, 2017.
There have been no reported illnesses in relation to these products.
If you have any of these products, throw them away or return them to Hy-Vee for a full refund.
Questions about the recall can be directed to Hy-Vee’s Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.