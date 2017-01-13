Hy-Vee recalling massive list of candy over Salmonella concerns

Hy-Vee is recalling multiple chocolate candies because of an ingredient that was possibly contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall has been a domino effect, starting with a milk powder produced by Valley Milk Products LLC. Hy-Vee uses chocolate products from Palmer Candy Company, which gets a chocolate coating ingredient from Valley Milk Products LLC. That chocolate coating ingredient is where the potential brush with Salmonella occurred.

“Out of an abundance of caution Hy-Vee has decided to recall all candy trays that include products in the recall,” read a statement from Hy-Vee.

The recall includes products made between October 20, 2016 and December 9, 2016.

Here is the full list of recalled products:

Description UPC Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz. 026133400000 Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026133300000 Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz. 026131900000 Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz. 026131800000 Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026266300000 Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz. 026267400000 Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz. 026267300000 Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz. 026139100000 Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz. 026139300000 Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz. 026139500000 Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz. 026139700000 Peppermint Bark, 4 oz. 026133800000 Peppermint Bark, 12 oz. 026133700000 Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz. 026267900000 9” Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138000000 12” Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138100000 16” Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138200000 9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138600000 12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138700000 16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138800000

The products come in a plastic container with a clear lid. Sell-by dates, found at the top of the label, ranged from January 26, 2017 through February 23, 2017.

There have been no reported illnesses in relation to these products.

If you have any of these products, throw them away or return them to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Hy-Vee’s Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.