Former QC casino riverboat too big for new waters

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The new owners of the former Rhythm City Casino boat have a problem. The boat is simply too big for the harbor where it's housed.

Right now it's docked in a harbor in Memphis, but city leaders say it needs to go. The Memphis Riverfront Development Corporation wants the owner to show it fits into the area by January 31, or have it removed.

The new owner says he is confident in his overall plan for the boat, and has invested at least $1 million into it.

After a brief delay the Treble Clef, the actual name of the boat, left the Davenport riverfront on Nov. 26 and headed south to be refurbished into a floating restaurant.