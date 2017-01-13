Easton Valley girls win by 20.
East Valley girls score big win
-
Easton Valley with the big win over Prince of Peace
-
North girls bounce back with win over Pleasant Valley
-
Pleasant Valley rolls in regular season finale
-
Bureau Valley rolls to 23 point win
-
Pleasant Valley gets road win over West
-
-
Pleasant Valley scores big win over West
-
Camanche Girls get the win over Durant
-
Burlington ND Girls with the home win over Holy Trinity
-
Pleasant Valley wins big over Burlington
-
Rock Island girls win championship
-
-
Rock Island girls roll in win
-
North girls stay tied for MAC lead
-
MIC’D Up & Highlights: Bettendorf Girls remain tied for 1st in MAC with win over Muscatine