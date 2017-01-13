Davenport ‘Icestravaganza’ features ice sculptures, free family fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Icestravaganza will be held at the Freight House on the Davenport riverfront on Saturday, Jan. 14, beginning at 11 a.m. On Friday, sculptors were busy making 10 displays out of nearly 20,000 pounds of ice.

There will be free activities for the kids including photo opportunities with ice princesses, an indoor cookie decorating station and story time. This event is free and open to the public.

For adults, there will be an after-hours craft beer and cocktail drink tasting and giveaways. Tickets for the evening tasting will be limited and will be $5 upon entrance.

This is the fifth year for the event.

