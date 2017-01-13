Chicago man accused of threatening Illinois’ governor and DuPage County’s sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Chicago man has been accused of threatening public officials.

Investigators with the Illinois State Police said the man sent a threat letter to Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and threatening emails to the DuPage County Sheriff.

Eric Pence, age 24, was taken into custody on Thursday, January 12, 2017. For the alleged threat to the governor, Pence was charged with threatening a public official. For the threat to the DuPage County Sheriff, Pence was charged with harassment using an electronic communication device.

Pence was held in the DuPage County Jail on $250,000 bond.