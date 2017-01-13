Bix Jazz Festival returning to Davenport in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Bix Jazz Festival is returning to Davenport this year at a brand new location.

After a year in Bettendorf, Bix Fest will be moving to Rhythm City Casino and Resort.

Organizers are hoping Rhythm City's hotel and restaurants will make it a convenient spot for out-of-state visitors looking to enjoy great jazz music. Jazz fans typically come from 40 different states for the festival, and many of them stay in the Quad Cities for the weekend.

Bix Fest will also include performances in LeClaire Park.

"It really is like a homecoming, like a family reunion every year. People see each other, they give each other hugs, but they're there to hear the music and see the musicians playing this great music that Bix brought to life so many years ago," said musician Josh Duffee.

This year, jazz fans will also be able to learn more about Bix himself. A Bix Beiderbecke museum is being created in the lower level of the River Music Experience in downtown Davenport, and the board expects to open the museum the same week as Bix Fest.

More than $300,000 has already been raised to create the museum. The board is still hoping to raise an additional $90,000.

Bix Fest is scheduled for August 3 - 5, 2017.