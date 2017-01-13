× AFSCME members to vote on strike authorization in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The largest public-employee union in Illinois will ask its members this month whether they’d support a strike in a contract dispute with Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration.

The state council of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees told members Friday, Jan. 13, that they’ll vote on authorizing the union’s bargaining committee to call a strike. Such a vote would not guarantee a strike.

Rauner’s office issued a statement condemning the move, saying it puts “Illinois residents at risk.”

Earlier this week, AFSCME offered a compromise to forgo general wage increases for four years and require employees to pay more toward health care. A Rauner spokeswoman called it “superficial.”

State labor regulators have declared the 2-year-old talks at “impasse.” That allows the Republican governor to impose a contract and the union to strike.