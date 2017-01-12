Wild weather! Sleet, freezing rain, lightning and thunder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Were you awakened by lightning and thunder this morning? Maybe it was the ice pelting the windows of your home?

A strong disturbance tracked through northeastern Missouri into Western Illinois, clipping southeastern Iowa. Burlington, Iowa had quite a bit of lightning and thunder, along with sleet and freezing rain. A glaze of ice has been reported in Knox and Warren County as well. Be careful if you are heading out this morning south and east of the Quad Cities.

News 8 viewers in Galva, Illinois report ice-covered roadways with a thick ice glaze around the Abingdon, Illinois area. Linda Shelton says the road from Kirkwood to Monmouth was 80% ice-covered as of 6:00am. Max speed was 40 mph.

Leftover flurries are expected with little additional precipitation through the morning. Use caution if your travels take you south of Muscatine on US-61, south of Rock Island on US-67, and south of the Quad Cities on I-74.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen