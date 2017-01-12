× The right number of spaces after a period: 1 or 2?

Those who learned to type on a typewriter were taught to use two spaces in between sentences. The reason for that was simply so it was easier to read.

As tempting as it might be to hit that spacebar twice, it’s just not necessary, according to multiple modern style guides.

The Chicago Manual of Style states “one space, not two, should be used between two sentences…” And the US Government’s Publishing Office states that one “single justified word space will be used between sentences.”

One… not two.

In a quick survey with some of our newsroom staff, we found that 1/3 of us regularly use two spaces. As for those that use one? Some were taught by their parents or teachers to use two.

So what’s your habit? One space, or two?