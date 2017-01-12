× Police: man who shot Davenport intruder to death acted in self defense

SUMNER, Iowa (AP) — Investigators say a rural northeast Iowa homeowner was shot by a suspected home intruder before returning fire and killing the man.

Investigators said Thursday that 46-year-old Steven Anthony showed up at the Sumner home of John Eimers last Friday asking to speak with him. After a discussion, they say Anthony shot Eimers at close range with a handgun.

Eimers returned fire, killing Anthony. Eimers was shot multiple times during the encounter and was later treated and released from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett says Eimers appears to have been justified in self-defense in shooting Anthony, who lived in Davenport, and doesn’t anticipate any changes.

Meanwhile, officers executed a search warrant Wednesday on the home of Mindy Jo Riley, who was convicted last year of stealing from Eimers. A judge has ordered her to pay Eimers back $411,000.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting is related to that case. Pickett says Riley has been taken into custody to begin serving the prison sentence in the theft.