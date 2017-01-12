Netflix users targeted by email scam seeking credit card, account information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heads up, Netflix users.

A cyber security firm says Netflix customers should know about an email scam designed to get your private information.

According to FireEye Labs, some Netflix customers are receiving emails asking them to “update” their account information. A link redirects customers to a page that looks like an official Netflix login page.

However, the page is a fake. Scammers are trying to get people to give up personal information, including their name, address, credit card number and social security number.

On its website, Netflix says it will never ask for personal information in an email, including payment information, social security numbers and account passwords.

The company said anyone who receives a suspicious email that purports to be from the company to send it to phishing@netflix.com.

FireEye Labs said the phishing websites no longer appear to be active, but the case serves as a reminder to keep a close eye on your email and look for anything suspicious. You can learn more about the technical details of the scam from FireEye Labs.

Netflix also has this page with tips to keep your account secure.