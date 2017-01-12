Moline Public Works crews get ready for pothole season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- As people across the Quad Cities continue to see a trend of freezing and thawing temperatures, Moline Public Works officials say crews are out almost every day looking for potholes to fill.

"We really try to make sure that those areas are as safe as they can possibly be out there... We're not waiting for reports to come in, we're actively searching for potholes," says Moline Public Works, Rodd Schick.

On top of constantly patrolling major streets for potholes, Moline also encourages residents to call their pothole hotline and report other spots in the area the city may have missed.

In Davenport and Bettendorf residents are also asked to contact the city for pothole repair.