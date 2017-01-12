× Mallards goalie’s KO punch creating a stir on social media

CINCINNATI — It’s rare enough in hockey to see two goalies square off, throw down the gloves and settle a dispute with their fists – but it’s even rarer to see a goalie fight live up to top billing status.

But Quad City Mallards goalie Adam Vay turned a few heads – and is experiencing growing social media fame – based on his very short bout with Cincinnati Cyclone net minder Michael Houser Wednesday night.

The pair came to blows following a questionable hit in the third period and Vay’s viciously quick knockout punch was captured on Twitter:

Goalie fight KO. Cincinnati was on the losing end.. @CincyCyclones pic.twitter.com/Giwu8LIbxU — patrick riley (@PeegeRiley) January 12, 2017

The footage was picked up by the blogosphere, including SB Nation’s NHL blog, where it is proving popular not only for Vay’s lightning-like left, but because he very conscientiously went over to his fallen opponent to make sure he wasn’t hurt too badly.

Mallard’s director of communications confirmed that May trains in mixed martial arts during his spare time, which no doubt assisted him in this goalie-on-goalie donnybrook.

The Mallards return home home for a game Friday night at the iWireless center against the Indy Fuel. We have no doubt the Fuel players will now think twice before taking a run at the Quad City net minder.