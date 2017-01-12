× Illinois and Indiana fine hunters who lie about residency for cheaper rate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Conservation officers in Illinois and Indiana say they’ve issued more than $85,000 in fines to hunters who falsely claimed residency in either state to get a hunting permit at a cheaper rate.

Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. David Hyatt says the joint “Operation Double Dip” started in early 2015 and ran through 2016.

He says the investigation “protects the privileges of our legitimate resident hunters.” Both states have laws that say a person may only claim residency in one state at a time when buying a resident hunting or fishing license.

In Illinois 211 people were cited for falsification. All of them were ordered to pay restitution and fines.

In Indiana there were about 57 cases filed, though the majority are still pending.

Hunting privileges also were revoked in many cases.

