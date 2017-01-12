× Ice development still likely for the later end of the weekend

Broken cloudiness along with the cold air today will linger through the rest of the work week before conditions turn a bit challenging for the later end of the weekend.

Promising a cold night with lows dipping around 11 and wind chills in the single digits. By tomorrow, temperatures will remain on the cold side with highs in the low to mid 20s with the broken cloudiness continuing.

On Saturday, clouds will thicken but for the most part the weather stays dry. The exception will be in areas along and especially south of Highway 34 where spits of light freezing rain could make rural roadways a bit slick.

Now comes Sunday, when icy conditions are still expected to develop and become more widespread especially later that day into the night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here