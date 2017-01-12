Fire truck destroyed in California fire station blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUENA PARK, Calif. -- A fire truck was destroyed early Thursday morning when a fire station near Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park caught fire.

The incident began about 3:30 a.m. at firestation 61 located in the 8000 block of Western Avenue, Orange County Fire Authority Captain Larry Kurtz said. When the fire broke out, but a fire truck was still parked inside, Kurtz said.

The flames burned through first and second floors of the station, as well as the roof Kurtz said.

Most of the firefighter's belongings that were left in the building were lost in the blaze, Kurtz said.

About 64 firefighters from the OCFA and the Anaheim Fire Department went to battle the fire, with some still there putting out hot spots as of 9 a.m.

Although it was raining, the additional water didn't do much to help firefighters put out the blaze, Kurtz said.

“You could actually take a garden hose, stand over the top of your roof, and you would have more gallons per minute coming out,” Kurtz said.

All the firefighters were safe and accounted for, Kurtz said.

No information on a possible cause of the fire was immediately available.