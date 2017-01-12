× Dixon police looking for suspects in rash of car burglaries

DIXON — Police are looking for a trio of suspects they believe broke into vehicles at several area apartment complexes and stole a number of miscellaneous items.

The burglaries happened Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Dixon Square Apartments at 1540 Freedom Walk and the Canterbury House Apartments at 1501 Lowell Park Road.

Surveillance cameras at one of the complexes showed the suspects’ white SUV as well as three young men dressed in hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (1-888-228-4488). Crimestoppers will give a reward of up to $1,000 with information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for this act.